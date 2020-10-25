Defending champs Napier Tech start 50 over competition with convincing win

NOBM batters Stuart Lindsay, and Calim Leathard cross for a run against Napier Tech at Nelson Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

NOBM batters Stuart Lindsay, and Calim Leathard cross for a run. Photo / Paul Taylor

Defending title holders Napier Technical Old Boys have started the 50-over premier cricket competition with a comfortable win over Napier Old Boys' Marist.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first against The Station NOBM, Innovate Electrical Napier Tech amassed 260 for five wickets in the opening round of the Property Broker Premier Men's competition on Friday.

The total was built on a 162-run partnership between opener Matt Edmondson (93) and Bronson Meehan (101), with Harrison Woolley chiming in with 23 no off 9 balls in the final overs, including sixes off the innings' last two balls.

Nihal Shilar was NOBM's best bowler with 2-43 off his 10 overs.

NOBM made slow progress as they began the chase, losing opener Rick Tasker (4) in the fifth over with just 12 runs on the board, and then fellow opener Ashish Gurung (6) in the next over.

NOBM continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Number 11 Sunil Kumar eventually top scoring with 21 off 35 balls.

The side was all out for 93 after 22 overs.

Liam McCarthy (4-29 off nine overs) was Napier Tech's best bowler. Photo / Paul Taylor

Liam McCarthy (4-29 off nine overs) and Tyler Annand shone with the ball for Napier Tech, with Annand grabbing 3-8 off just three overs.

At Cornwall Park, Bayleys Taradale came back down to earth from a recent T20 tournament victory in Taupo, in a 50-over match against Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall that resulted in a T20 like batting scorecard.

Taradale won the toss and liked the look of the local pitch, but could only amass 79 runs off 24.5 overs.

Openers Luke Kenworthy and Steven Phillips started well enough, averaging four an over until the eighth, when Phillips went for 11.

Harry Cooper contributed 13, before being skittled by one that jagged back off medium pacer Liam Hall, on a day that extras turned in the highest score for Taradale, with 14.

Kenworthy also went for unlucky 13, and watched from the sidelines as off spinner Graeme Tryon wreaked havoc in the Taradale side, Tryon finishing the day with 5-25 off 7.5 overs.

Cornwall started the chase well, taking early runs off Ben Stoyanoff and Angus McKnight, before Wiggins (18 off 12 balls) fell to Stoyanoff in the third over, with 24 runs already on the team scoreboard.

Stoyanoff eventually returned 3-35 off his 6.5 overs, but it wasn't enough as Cornwall comfortably ran the total down, with Bailey McDonald getting the side through to 81 / 5 in the 13th over with 18 off 19 balls.

At Ongaonga, Ruahine Motors CHB's Scott Schaw compiled the competition's second century of the day, with 101 against Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North.

Dominic Thompson chipped in with 55 off as many balls, as CHB totalled 273 for 6 wickets. Harry Ghodke (3-55) was Havelock's best bowler.

Havelock started steadily enough, but lost regular wickets to be all out in the 45th over for 160.

Angus Schaw's 4-25 off 10 overs was the pick of the home side's bowlers, with Kyle Gardiner also economical with 3-20 off seven.