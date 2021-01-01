Defending champ Randal Tarrant of Waipukurau nervous for Superstock Nats

Randal Tarrant said having the 1NZ number as reigning national champion comes with a lot of pressure and responsibility. Photo / Supplied

The reigning New Zealand Superstock champion is a little nervous heading into this year's nationals at Paradise Valley Speedway in Rotorua this weekend.

Randal Tarrant of Waipukurau said he thinks this year's event will be tougher since he is going in to defend his title.

"You've got the number 1NZ on your car, you're the top man to get. If somebody's not up on points and they wanna make a name for themselves, I'm the first guy they're gonna take out," the 27-year-old said.

Tarrant said it's quite a different feel to last year's competition, to which he went with the mindset of whatever happens, happens.

"I think that was a bit of a key to it, whereas this year there's pressure on me and I've gotta perform," he said.

Carrying the 1NZ number on his car came with plenty of pressure and responsibility during the year as well.

"Every track rings you up, they want you to go to their track, attend their meetings. We've raced pretty much every weekend we have been able to," Tarrant said.

"You'll race one weekend, and then Sunday afternoon you'll get multiple phone calls. One weekend you're off to Auckland, the next weekend you're off to Taranaki, the next weekend you're off to Christchurch."

Tarrant's superstock car Barney has been given a makeover ahead of the New Zealand Superstock Championships in Rotorua this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The diesel mechanic is one of what he believes is the biggest contingent of Hawke's Bay drivers ever to attend a New Zealand Superstock Championships.

"Surely between 14 of us we can get one of us onto the podium at least... strong cars too," he said.

The Hawke's Bay Hawkeyes are the two-time defending champions of the national Superstock Teams Champs, which will be held in Palmerston North on February 6 and 7 this year.

Tarrant thanked his local sponsors, his parents and his partner Carissa for all their support over a hectic year as the driver of car 1NZ.

"It's been a full on 12 months and it's put the tempers and attitudes right to their boiling points sometimes," he said.