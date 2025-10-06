Defective paint forces closure of Napier’s Tom Parker Fountain

Defective paint used by a contractor during repairs in 2024 has resulted in the temporary closure of the Tom Parker Fountain in Napier. Photo / Bari Duncan

Defective paint used by contractors during repairs to a popular Napier fountain has led to its closure again.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the contractor who carried out the improvements was fixing an issue they had with the paint.

“They are still under a liability period for the contract and are rectifying it at no additional cost to the council.

“It needs specific weather conditions to apply correctly, so it had to happen now before it gets too hot over summer,” the spokesperson said.