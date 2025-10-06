Advertisement
Hawkes Bay Today

Defective paint forces closure of Napier’s Tom Parker Fountain

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Defective paint used by a contractor during repairs in 2024 has resulted in the temporary closure of the Tom Parker Fountain in Napier. Photo / Bari Duncan

Defective paint used by contractors during repairs to a popular Napier fountain has led to its closure again.

A Napier City Council spokesperson said the contractor who carried out the improvements was fixing an issue they had with the paint.

“They are still under a liability period for

