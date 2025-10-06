Defective paint forces closure of Napier’s Tom Parker Fountain

In June, 2024, the fountain was closed for repairs after the council discovered deterioration in the storerooms beneath the fountain.
The repairs took six months, with the fountain reopening on December 23, 2024.
The repair cost was more than $211,000, which included a structural engineer, geotech engineer, ground penetrating radar scanning and contractor remedial costs, plus site security and fill material.
It’s not the first time there’s been paint troubles for the fountain.
In 2019, Hawke’s Bay Today reported the council had called in a makeover team, including a painting and specialist coatings crew, because it had been prone to wearing away.
It was decided to recoat the fountain with a strong and specialised coating used in swimming pools.
“We are hoping the new product will keep it looking sharp for much longer,” the spokesperson said at the time.
The fountain was named after Napier menswear businessman Tom Parker, who donated £1000 towards it. The Napier Borough Council contributed the remaining funds and Parker chose the site on Marine Parade.
The opening ceremony was held at the Sound Shell as the area surrounding the fountain could not contain the thousands of people expected for the event.
