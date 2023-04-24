Te Kewena White is principal of Omahu School. Photo / Supplied

Dedicated educator Te Kewena White knew he was up for a challenge when he applied for the principal’s position at Omahu Primary School in October 2022.

He followed three former principals who had moved in and out of the position that year. So, in the fourth term of that year he focused on building trusting relationships to allow for positive interaction and learning.

Te Kewena hails from Rongomaiwahine, Ngai Tuhoe and Ngāti Kahungunu. Born in Wairoa and raised in Taita, Lower Hutt, Te Kewena grew up with a passion for learning and a desire to make a difference in his community.

He recalls as a 16-year-old boy at college being asked by a professor of Māori language - Pou Temara - to teach the class, so he did, and he liked it.

“From this point onwards, I knew that teaching is what I wanted to do,” Te Kewana said.

Te Kewena was keen to earn money and his first job was with the Department of Education in its office.

He saved and travelled overseas, appreciating the diverse culture of the world, before studying and graduating with a Diploma Tohu Māori from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, a Bilingual Teaching Primary degree through Teachers Training College.

Later he studied his Masters at Auckland University where he was acknowledged for his outstanding work. Te Kewena won a competition among students to summarise their full thesis into a two-minute speech and has strived to keep things to the point ever since.

With more than 20 years of experience in education, Te Kewena has earned a reputation for his innovative teaching methods and his commitment to the success of his students.

After completing his education, Te Kewena began his teaching career in the early 2000s, working in various schools across New Zealand including Waikaremoana School as principal, Wairoa College, and his old stamping ground, Taita Central School where he was Deputy Principal.

He recalls being able to connect with all of the children because he went to that same school with all of their grandparents, so they dare not pull the wool over his eyes.

“If any of the children tried to play up, I’d tell them, I know your grandparents and they’d soon behave themselves,” he said grinning.

Te Kewena’s father passed away when he was 13. He grew up with my mum and her side of the family.

“My mum is now 92 years old. Thanks to the District Health Board I was able to visit and check up on her during the school holidays.”

Te Kewana gained valuable experience and developed his own unique teaching style, using his life experience to emphasise the importance of student-centered learning.

“I get to know the children and understand their background and their learning interests,” he said.

“I encourage each child to make their dreams a reality and aim high.

“I believe that every child has the potential to succeed.

“I tell the children that when you think high and you work hard, you get there.

“My job is to educate, encourage and ensure that each student at Omahu School is given the support and guidance they need to reach their full potential.”

Due to Cyclone Gabrielle and the damaged school buildings the children were welcomed by Irongate School in Flaxmere to continue their schooling there.

“The teachers and children at Irongate School have been absolutely wonderful and have made our Omahu children and the staff feel very welcomed,” he said.

“I feel very comfortable there because there are quite a few Samoan children as well, and I can also speak Samoan. I tell all of the children not to be shy and to be proud of their culture and not to be afraid to speak our reo.

“My heart is with the small rural schools like Omahu School. There is great potential and the children have a lot of potential if given the opportunity to try.

“When I saw the Omahu School principal position I was immediately interested and I applied.”

Te Kewena has no regrets about his move to Kahungunu ki Heretaunga because he feels that he can help the school to thrive and grow, while also living closer to his mother who lives in Waikaremoana. Omahu School will be 125 years old in 2024. Not even Cyclone Gabrielle can deter this educator from his love for teaching.

Te Kewena says that he and his staff are in good spirits as a school.

“I have wonderful teachers and staff who are dedicated, four of whom are te reo Māori speakers and we have a lovely feeling within our staff. If anything, the cyclone has brought us closer as a school and I believe that the Omahu community has also bonded together for a common cause of recovery”.

Omahu School has received thousands of dollars from other schools around New Zealand reaching out to help. The Ministry of Education has been very supportive as well as businesses and friends who have helped. The workload has tripled, but for a great cause.

The children were encouraged to write stories about their feelings about Cyclone Gabrielle to help them to work through the trauma that they experienced as residents of Omahu when the floods arrived.

“One child was angry because her pets died, another child describes the water coming in every second and how pleased they were to see the helicopter arrive to rescue them.”

The children made thank you cards to send to all of the groups and people who have helped them since the Cyclone.

From a Māori perspective, how do we thank the nation? You compose a song!

Te Kewena has composed a song to thank the nation for its support.

“The song describes the elements – the wind, rain, lightning the thunder, the Ngaruroro river bursting and leaving us in despair, then turning to thank the nation to thank them for their help”.

Without giving out too much more, a number of experts have been called upon to help with making this song go viral.

“I want to show the nation that Omahu School is alive and moving”

“This song will help the students to think big and build up their courage to dream big, aim high, follow their dreams achieve their goals.”

Soon an open invite will come out to all through media channels encouraging whānau to come in from all corners of Aotearoa to learn this waiata.

“We want everyone to come together and join in. There will be an open invite so no one feels left out, we are looking to launch this at the end of term two, so keep an eye out for the pānui”.

Te Kewena acknowledged Omahu community and the wonderful work being done by the leaders there including Kaumātua Joseph Te Rito, Minister Zhane Whelan, Meihana Watson and Renata Hakiwai to name a few.

Everyone knows that it will take a while to move forward to normality or to accept the new norm, but Omahu community has great leadership which is helping to move things forward at a good pace.

Te Kewena and the school have been informed by the Ministry of Education that the Omahu School and the Omahu Kohanga Reo will be moving to a joint space at Flaxmere College in term 4.

This request came from the Omahu community leads and shows the strength and unity of a community when we work together.

“As the principal of Omahu School I’m taking my role seriously. I have dreams and great aspirations for the children and the school so it prospers into the future and beyond its 125yr celebration next year. I am honoured to be leading the school as the principal with the help of everyone surrounding me, the wonderful staff, the parents and families of our tamariki, and everyone reading this article.

“I’m keen to see these kids dream big,” – Te Kewena said