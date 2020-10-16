Deco space showcases wines in city centre

Carl Hayes owner of Deco City Cellars, Emerson St, Napier. Photographs / Warren Buckland

Carl Hayes owner of Deco City Cellars, Emerson Street, Napier. Photographs / Warren Buckland

Carl Hayes has created such a "cool space" that he doesn't mind one bit spending seven days a week in it.

Deco City Cellars in Emerson St, Napier, is a stylish and beautiful pop-up wine cellar.

"I wanted to make this a special place where people could come in relax, browse through the incredible wines on offer and ask questions," Carl said.

"I wanted it to be a lovely experience for people. That's why I fussed with the lighting and decor to make sure it was perfect."

And it is. The window display of rose wines will have you inside before you can stop yourself. Inside there is a huge selection of local, national and international wines.

Carl, who is Hawke's Bay born and bred, has a background in the restaurant and wine industry.

"I have worked for Craggy Range and Black Barn however, 10 years ago I decided to move to Australia," he said.

"I worked in restaurants over there and also did wine tours and venue management. I have also worked with George Calombaris from MasterChef. It was fantastic and so exciting running one of the largest restaurants in Melbourne.

"Then things went a bit wrong and I heard via social media that I didn't have a job. That was okay, I coped and managed to get some casual rolls in hospitality. Then Covid came and the first jobs to go were casual positions.

"Then the phone calls started — first my mum, then my grandmother and then my sister, all urging me to come home. I have to be honest — I didn't want to but in hindsight I'm so glad I did."

Not one to sit around, Carl managed to get a job stacking shelves in the liquor department at a supermarket.

"I knew I had to think of something else and so began looking at an online website selling wine which I hoped would lead me to retail.

"Then I read somewhere if you have a five-year plan for your future — why wait — do it now. So I started looking for a space. I saw this shop and immediately started to plan ways of making it work.

"It's a win-win situation for both me and the landlord. At the moment I'm here for six months but I'm going to do my best to make it permanent."

Carl says one of the first things he did was contact wineries.

"Soon word got out and some of the smaller wineries were calling me. It's a perfect spot to showcase wines that you wouldn't see anywhere else. I have the weird and the wonderful in here."

He has been "blown away' by the support from not only the wineries, but other businesses such as Little & Fox in Napier and So Vintage in Te Awanga.

"You can also buy some flowers when you visit as I have teamed up with Emile Hay of Pom Pom Florals (www.pompomflorals.co.nz). She doesn't have a physical store herself.

It just made sense because Elaines is two doors down, Bendon Lingerie next door and Michael Hill on the other side — perfect date night."

Carl says he has had fantastic feedback from the public.

"Some of the more popular wines so far have been Jim Barry Assyrtiko in Australia, Picpoul De Pinet from France, 2010 Vin Jaune from Jura and an interesting biodynamic Italian Field blend with Merlot, Cabernet, Raboso and unknown grape varieties."

This evening at 6pm there is a wine tasting with Nuit Blanche with winemaker Phil Barber.

For more info on wine tasting go to Deco City Cellars' Facebook page.

Deco City Cellars at 68 Emerson St, Napier, is open 10am to 7pm Monday/ Tuesday and Wednesday, 10am to 8pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.