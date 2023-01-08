Debbie Harwood to perform at Botanic Beats

Debbie Harwood. Photo / NZME

Napier born-and-raised singer, songwriter and music producer Debbie Harwood, of When The Cat’s Away fame, will perform at Botanic Beats.

Harwood will share some of her favourite tunes at a great outdoors gig on January 12 at the Napier Botanical Gardens.

Opening the free, family-friendly event will be talented youthful singers Project Prima Volta (PPV). The Academy Band will also take to the stage to perform some “big bangers” and classic ballads.

Botanic Beats has become a much-anticipated annual event since it was first held in 2016, says Kevin Murphy, events manager for Napier City Council.

“Council has created this opportunity for musicians to perform live. The amount of appreciation the community shows at each year’s event makes it all worthwhile.”

Harwood says she loves any music that moves her, and performing in Hawke’s Bay just “feels like being at home”.

“I can’t perform without feeling a song, so what people will hear from me are songs for piano and voice that I absolutely adore. I want the audience to feel good and go away happier than when they came in the gate.”

The Academy Band’s drummer Rob Franks says be prepared for an “hour of power”.

“We’ll do a mix of modern classics. Maybe some Katy Perry, a bit of Miley Cyrus and Pink, and some upbeat oldies from the likes of CCR and Dragon.”

The band members – Franks, Cam Burns, Daniel and Hayley Munro, and Henry Alexander - have performed together in various lineups over the years. They also all teach at the Napier Music Academy, run by Franks.

PPV showcases teenagers with potential, helping them to develop their music skills and performing experience, including working with Festival Opera.

Fans of classical music may get a sneak peek of what is to come in 2023 production The Magic Flute.

Botanic Beats runs from 6pm to 8pm. Bring your own picnic, or buy from the food trucks on-site.