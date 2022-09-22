Sir Dave Dobbyn will be returning to perform at Property Brokers' Christmas in the Park concert in Hawke's Bay for the first time since 2015. Photo / NZME

Hawke's Bay's Christmas in the Park concert has made space and will welcome home Sir Dave Dobbyn as the headline act.

It will be his first time at the event since a previous appearance in 2015 which attracted a record live crowd at the time of 27,000 people to Anderson Park.

This year's event will take place on December 3 at the Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

Event organiser David Trim of Kaisen Charitable Trust said they were really pleased to bring back Sir Dave Dobbyn to Christmas at the Park.

"After having to pivot our event to a live stream digital event last year, we are looking forward to being out in person this year," Trim said.

Trim said that last year's streamed event attracted more than 40,000 views from around New Zealand and some international views.

"We were blown away by how many people watched it live and how many watched the video post of the live stream," Trim said.

"This year we will combine these concepts to produce a show for our usual 15,000 crowd in person as well as produce a digital stream for the wider audience."

Other entertainment lined up for the free event includes an hour of Christmas carols, local artists and bands, and a pyrotechnics display.

Property Brokers Christmas at the Park has run for 14 years as one of the largest free events of its kind.

"This is a great way for people of all walks of life to gather together and celebrate Christmas as a community," Trim said.

The event alternates venue each year between Anderson Park Greenmeadows and Mitre 10 Sports Park.

Two hundred volunteers produce and run the evening, with help from community groups such as Rotary, Lions, churches and schools adding to the experience.

Sir Dave Dobbyn will also be one of the supporting acts joining Ali Campbell, founding member and the original vocalist for UB40, on February 3 for his Here I am Tour at the Tomoana Showgrounds, Hastings.