Dateline 2024 members, Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa, (Left) Katie Everingham, Phoebe Johnson and Reuben McDonald. Photo / Nicola Sandford

Dateline is celebrating the release of its latest single Choose Me at the Common Room on March 30, accompanied by The Cellars.

Dateline is the musical project of musician Katie Everingham, originally from Hastings and now based in Te Whanganui a Tara, Wellington.

Since 2019, her band has been a revolving cast of Aotearoa’s brightest talent, with previous incarnations including members of The Beths, Hans Pucket, and Dick Move.

Returning in 2024, Everingham is joined by Hikurangi Schaverien-Kaa (Ebony Lamb, French For Rabbits, Glass Vaults), Phoebe Johnson (Ebony Lamb, Revulva), and Reuben McDonald.

Everingham’s lyrical prowess and humorous storytelling captures the complex emotions and vulnerabilities that come with motherhood and moving into your early 30s.

Dateline’s back catalogue is full of songs that pack a one-two punch of crunched guitars and power pop sensibilities.

This is the first time since relocating from Hastings to Wellington last year Dateline has released a new song.

This is also the first single the band has released since their critically acclaimed 2022 debut album Dumb For My Age.

Choose Me tells a story of desperation, over distorted guitars, driving rhythms, and lush four-part vocal harmonies.

When asked about the lyrical themes, Everingham said “Choose Me was written from the perspective of a younger Katie, It’s just a bit of a reflection of an experience I was having when I was in my mid 20s.

“I now look at the track as a kind of capsule of my younger self.”

The track was born out of a 2022 demo session with The Beth’s Liz Stokes and Jonathan Pearce, along with Phoebe Rings’ bassist Ben Locke and multi instrumentalist Sean Martin-Buss.

Everingham explained the partnership evolved from when she was sending Pearce some “offensively lo-fi” acoustic demos from Hastings

After Everingham moved to Wellington, Pearce organised a last-minute band to play and record Dateline’s song.

Everingham said: “If I remember correctly, I played drums, Jon was on rhythm guitar, Liz added percussion, Ben Locke played the bass and Sean Martin-Buss played lead guitar.”

“Sean had barely heard the songs but just turned up and started playing along and noodling and we happened to record the solo that you hear after the first chorus.”

When putting together Dateline’s new band, the Hastings born musician wanted to keep it as close as possible to Martin-Buss’ version as she “really loved” the way he played the song.



