Children got to meet police dog trainee Nuka at the Whānau Day Out.

The organiser of Whānau Day Out says she is delighted with the turnout.

Alyshea Bell, from Tararua REAP, under the banner of Strengthening Families, says she was worried the day, held at the Dannevirke A&P showgrounds last weekendmight not appeal but it did, with 50-plus parents and more than 150 children turning up from 10am until lunchtime to participate in all the fun events organised.

The kids meet all sorts of beasts. Alyshea Bell had one of them.

The day was advertised as an opportunity for families to have fun together while at the same time putting parents in touch with agencies which can support them.

Children also just got to romp around on cushions.

There were at least 20 agencies present starting with representatives from Oranga Tamariki, who brought a load of soft toys and boots to give away, to tell parents of their entitlements.

Inland Revenue had officials to help families with their tax issues as the end of the financial year approaches and Sport Manawatū brought their Play Trailer containing vast quantities of gear for children to play with. They had a ball!

There was plenty of food available as well.

Ngāti Kahungunu had its health team there to give advice, give away toothbrushes and toothpaste and to carry out blood pressure tests.

Plunket’s Jamie Holm taught children like Hayes Nicholson the difference between poisons and good stuff.

Local Plunket nurse Jamie Holm had a challenge in which children had to try and group pill-like items into those they knew were safe and others they did not know about.

Public Health nurse Donna Milner talked to parents about immunisations, especially tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough and most cancers caused by HPV. She also talked about personal relationships in times like loss, arguments and other circumstances using a game for teenagers called Play Your Best Card.

Pacific liaison coordinator for Central District Police Jodie Haitana-Sturm had the Police mobile caravan present to carry out its Positive Engagement Tour to meet the public. She had several staff including Nuka, a training Alsatian pup who was very popular with the children and went through his skills with great enthusiasm.

Children played games of skill at the Whānau Day Out.

Oliver and Katlyn had their faces painted by Tararua REAP’s Rose Bertram.

Tararua REAP was there and while the children were face painted parents learnt all about the programmes REAP is running this term. How about Oamaru stone carving or natural healing, first aid training or defensive driving, whatu kakahu (Maori skirt making) or positive parenting? Call them on 06 374 6565.

