Yukimi Brown's creation is called Romance in the Secret Garden. Photo / Leanne Warr

Yukimi Brown's creation is called Romance in the Secret Garden. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Yukimi Brown spotted a birdcage in a second-hand shop, it inspired something in her imagination.

The birdcage became a centrepiece for her contribution to last weekend's exhibition for the Dannevirke Floral Art Group.

She was also able to get a stand made with the help of a local artist.

With the theme of romance, every member of the group came up with something to suit the different classes from anniversaries to It Takes Two.

Lynne Mitchell's creation was made to look like a chocolate box. Photo / Leanne Warr

Barbara Shearman's cute take on anniversary surprise. Photo / Leanne Warr

Brown, originally from Japan, met her husband there and came to live in Dannevirke.

She joined the group five years ago and enjoys the fun and friendship.

Barbara de Ridder's contribution to the Valentine's Day category was this look at romance in the 1700s. Photo / Leanne Warr

A chilly start to the weekend didn't deter the visitors, who attended the floral art exhibition as well as other events in Dannevirke.

There were plenty of people visiting on Saturday and Sunday at the exhibition held at the Rawhiti Lodge hall.

A number of crafts were on display at the Women's Institute Handcraft show. Photo / Leanne Warr

Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes also held its 71st Handcraft Show at the showgrounds over the weekend.

A range of handcrafts was on show from knitted garments to sewing.

Pincushions of all sorts were on display. Photo / Leanne Warr

President Kay Brabender said there were 323 entries for the show.

She said it was well supported by the community with many people dropping in.

Dannevirke Cottage Quilters also held their show at the A&P showgrounds.

Fliss Ellison sewing pieces of fabric that will be made into a quilt. Photo / Leanne Warr

Spokeswoman Fliss Ellison said the group was small but prolific, holding their show "every other year".

"The calibre of work is really good," she said.

A diverse range of quilts was on show and quilters were also given a challenge to create quilts using the same instructions, but with their own interpretation.

Members had to create quilts using the same row-by-row instructions, but put their own spin on it. Photo / Leanne Warr

Ellison said she was pleased with the number of quilts in the show.

Volunteers were also happy with the turnout, saying there was a steady stream of visitors.