When Yukimi Brown spotted a birdcage in a second-hand shop, it inspired something in her imagination.
The birdcage became a centrepiece for her contribution to last weekend's exhibition for the Dannevirke Floral Art Group.
She was also able to get a stand made with the help of a local artist.
With the theme of romance, every member of the group came up with something to suit the different classes from anniversaries to It Takes Two.
Brown, originally from Japan, met her husband there and came to live in Dannevirke.
She joined the group five years ago and enjoys the fun and friendship.
A chilly start to the weekend didn't deter the visitors, who attended the floral art exhibition as well as other events in Dannevirke.
There were plenty of people visiting on Saturday and Sunday at the exhibition held at the Rawhiti Lodge hall.
Tararua Federation of Women's Institutes also held its 71st Handcraft Show at the showgrounds over the weekend.
A range of handcrafts was on show from knitted garments to sewing.
President Kay Brabender said there were 323 entries for the show.
She said it was well supported by the community with many people dropping in.
Dannevirke Cottage Quilters also held their show at the A&P showgrounds.
Spokeswoman Fliss Ellison said the group was small but prolific, holding their show "every other year".
"The calibre of work is really good," she said.
A diverse range of quilts was on show and quilters were also given a challenge to create quilts using the same instructions, but with their own interpretation.
Ellison said she was pleased with the number of quilts in the show.
Volunteers were also happy with the turnout, saying there was a steady stream of visitors.