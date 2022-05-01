Restrictions have been eased but Dannevirke residents are asked to be smart with their water use. Photo / NZME

Water restrictions have been eased in Dannevirke with the Tararua District Council quietly confident in progress with the dam.

The town had been on level four restrictions, which meant a ban on the use of hoses, since January, but that was now dropped to level three, alternate evening use.

However, residents were still asked to use water wisely.

The dam was now at about 9.5 metres full. Photo / Leanne Warr

Work was still in progress at the dam to find the cause of leaks, but it was now at about 9.5 metres full.

A council spokesperson said more work was underway and being planned to address the short and long term challenges with the dam.

The spokesperson said that many of the rivers that supplied water to the townships were in low flow and that wasn't expected to improve.

According to the MetService, measurements taken at Takapau Plains showed a total of 215mm of rainfall in March.

In contrast, rainfall for the past 30 days was 24.6mm.

Fine weather was forecast for the next few days with temperatures ranging between 15 and 20 degrees.