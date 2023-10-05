Dannevirke’s Regent committee one year on

Members of the Dannevirke Regent cinema committee at a dinner to celebrate its first year.

The committee of the Dannevirke Regent cinema has just celebrated one year since it started.

Since October last year, it has been able to bring in classic movies, as well as more recent releases.

The cinema is also able to host special events including fundraisers.

Jared Mulinder, Trevor Moore and Clare Green have been there from the beginning.

President Trevor Moore says along with Clare Green and Jared Mulinder, he has been involved basically from the start and it was through their combined efforts that they started the committee.

He says thanks to everyone who has supported the committee and the cinema throughout the last year.

“We look forward to many more years providing a venue to show movies.”







