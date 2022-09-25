Josh Hema was grateful for the help from Te Tahua o Rangitāne. Photo / Leanne Warr

Josh Hema had several jobs before he opened up shop as a barber.

"I've been barbering for just under four years," he told guests at the official opening of Te Tahua o Rangitāne held last week.

Josh Hema in his Dannevirke barbershop made possible with the help of Te Tahua o Rangitāne. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was the business hub, the economic and housing arm of Rangitāne o Tamaki nui ā rua, that helped him on the path to owning his own shop - Fortynine30 barbershop in Dannevirke.

Hema said he had been travelling to workshops and trying to learn as much as he could, as well as networking in barbering.

Having the assistance of the iwi organisation helped, he said.

"Having those networks and having whanau close to you makes a huge difference."

He had worked 10 years in the freezing works and then in different jobs for a few years.

"I think a lot of Maori boys doubt ourselves."

He was grateful to Te Tahua o Rangitāne.

"It means that you've not only created opportunity, not just for myself and my whanau, but other rangatahi as well."

He said one of those working for him was only 17 and still a student.

"Without the shop he wouldn't have had that opportunity."

Aaron Karena sees lots of potential in the area. Photo / Leanne Warr

Chairman Aaron Karena said Te Tahua's drive was to support Māori businesses.

"We're not just talking Rangitāne. We're talking all Māori business."

He said he'd been born and bred in Dannevirke and it was important to see his peers coming through and building businesses, becoming part of the community.

General manager Shaun Lines said the mission statement was "giving people a shot".

"I'm passionate about business and Māori business even more.

"For me there's some great businesses in this room and there's great potential businesses in this room."

Shaun Lines is trying to restore a sense of pride. Photo / Leanne Warr

Lines said he was trying to restore a sense of pride and a real sense of commitment to backing young people.

"Backing our people who want to take a shot. We're surrounded by talented people who are wanting to invest in their lives as well."

Lines acknowledged other organisations that had helped them, such as Tu Mai Ra and Te Puni Kōkiri.

He said there were plans to make Te Tahua o Rangitāne, based in Rangitāne Square, into a community hub where anyone could come in.

There were also plans to run a series of summer events in the area.