Dannevirke's Ruby O'Brien competes strongly for the ball against her Horowhenua opponent.

Half the girls on the Dannevirke High School football team had never played the game before the season started.

But coach Andrew Forsythe says what they lack in skills is made up for by strong determination and good fitness.

The Dannevirke High School Girls First XI Football team.

After a break of a year when no girls’ football was played at the high school, a team of young players was created from predominantly years 9 and 10.

There is only one grade in the Manawatū secondary schools’ competition due to insufficient numbers regionally and Dannevirke’s newbies have had to play experienced first XIs, one of which was Horowhenua.

Horowhenua launched many well-planned attacks.

Dannevirke had their time on attack too.

Having played Horowhenua’s Second XI the week before and enjoying a pretty even tussle but losing 3-0, Dannevirke knew they would be up against it playing their Firsts, but showed great determination as the team stuck to their defensive patterns and even mounted a few threats on the Horowhenua goal.

The score mounted but the Dannevirke defence improved minute by minute.