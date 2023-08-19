The Dannevirke Valkyries team at halftime. Photo / Dave Murdoch

After a two-year break, the Dannevirke Sports Club have been able to field a women’s football team again this season.

Once again they are called the Dannevirke Valkyries, after a pretty successful era in Manawatū football several years ago, before which they were the Dannevirke High School Girls team.

As Covid-19 interrupted sport and some top players either moved away or retired, Dannevirke were unable to field enough players for 2021 and 2022, although the remnants played for a Palmerston North team in the interim.

This year there were just enough players to form a team and they were entered into the Manawatū Women’s grade - the only one available - which made it very tough going against the best in the Manawatū region.

Fullback Julie McDougall clears the ball from the goalmouth. Photo / Dave Murdoch

In the first half of the season, the team suffered some big losses and some injuries but acquitted themselves well against the less-experienced sides. The team struggled, however, through not being able to field the same team two weeks in a row.

In July, the grade split into top and bottom, with the Valkyries now playing against teams they could reasonably hope to beat. They have had two draws but are yet to have a win.

Elizabeth Laws was constantly on attack up front. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Earlier this month at the Dannevirke Showgrounds, playing Takaro from Palmerston North, they had their chance with the score being 0-0 at halftime and were showing good teamwork, with constructive play linking the midfield and forwards well.

Unfortunately, like the Football Ferns, putting the ball in the net proved difficult, and from a corner Takaro scrambled the ball past Dannevirke goalkeeper Trish Sweetman, who had otherwise been very effective at keeping Takaro at bay.

Carla Petursson was very active patrolling the midfield. Photo / Dave Murdoch

This galvanised the Valkyries’ attack but to no avail, and on fulltime Takaro found the net again to win 2-0.

The team have a mix of youngsters and experienced players and there is a good foundation there.

Hopefully the enthusiasm for women’s football engendered by the World Cup will encourage more to come along next season.

