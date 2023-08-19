After a two-year break, the Dannevirke Sports Club have been able to field a women’s football team again this season.
Once again they are called the Dannevirke Valkyries, after a pretty successful era in Manawatū football several years ago, before which they were the Dannevirke High School Girls team.
As Covid-19 interrupted sport and some top players either moved away or retired, Dannevirke were unable to field enough players for 2021 and 2022, although the remnants played for a Palmerston North team in the interim.
This year there were just enough players to form a team and they were entered into the Manawatū Women’s grade - the only one available - which made it very tough going against the best in the Manawatū region.
In the first half of the season, the team suffered some big losses and some injuries but acquitted themselves well against the less-experienced sides. The team struggled, however, through not being able to field the same team two weeks in a row.
In July, the grade split into top and bottom, with the Valkyries now playing against teams they could reasonably hope to beat. They have had two draws but are yet to have a win.
Earlier this month at the Dannevirke Showgrounds, playing Takaro from Palmerston North, they had their chance with the score being 0-0 at halftime and were showing good teamwork, with constructive play linking the midfield and forwards well.
Unfortunately, like the Football Ferns, putting the ball in the net proved difficult, and from a corner Takaro scrambled the ball past Dannevirke goalkeeper Trish Sweetman, who had otherwise been very effective at keeping Takaro at bay.
This galvanised the Valkyries’ attack but to no avail, and on fulltime Takaro found the net again to win 2-0.
The team have a mix of youngsters and experienced players and there is a good foundation there.
Hopefully the enthusiasm for women’s football engendered by the World Cup will encourage more to come along next season.
Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.