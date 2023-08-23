Dannevirke Valkyries and Marist stand for a minute's silence to honour Ray Gibson.

Early in the season, Dannevirke’s Valkyries women’s football team honoured their former coach who had died after a long illness.

Ray Gibson coached the Dannevirke High School for a good number of years before coaching us.

Ray lived and breathed football and believed that anybody could play the game.

At the Dannevirke Sports Club he was made a life member having played, coached, refereed, and volunteered until poor health curtailed his service.

Ray coached our team for five seasons from 2014 and we benefited hugely from his knowledge and enthusiasm.

With Ray’s guidance, our team grew in confidence. In 2016 we won the Manawatū Second Division and the Tingey Plate.

As a result, we played First Division in 2017 and were runners-up in the Tingey Cup.

In 2018 Ray and our team were nominated for coach and team of the year in the Tararua Sports Awards. Ray was also nominated for Volunteer of the Year by Central Football.

Ray was a dedicated player, coach, and volunteer who gave so much to his club and community. Ray’s sayings “Come on girls just kick it,” or “Come on girls control it,” always said in his English accent was inspirational.

Ray Gibson will be remembered as a legend who gave so much for his love of his game - football.




