He also left two live exposed wires running through the upstairs lounge floor and live wires from a light circuit in the ground-floor laundry ceiling.

Dannevirke District Court Judge Jonathan Krebs sentenced Kyle on one charge of negligent work on an electrical installation in a manner dangerous to life, one charge of doing prescribed electrical work while unauthorised, and one charge of carrying out sanitary plumbing while unauthorised.

An unlicenced electrician was sentenced over negligent work at the Dannevirke District Court.

Kyle was fined $9000 by the court and ordered to pay costs, and $700 reparation to the property owner.

Registrar of Electrical Workers Registration Board Duncan Connor said the exposed live wires left protruding into rooms could have been fatal for the occupants.

“Carrying out electrical work while unlicensed is dangerous. In this case, Kyle went further undertaking work on an electrical installation in a manner dangerous to life.”

Connor said anyone seeking electrical work should check the public register of licensed electrical workers and ask to see their licence card before hiring.





“All complaints about unlicensed electrical workers are taken seriously and investigated by the Electrical Workers Registration Board, who will not hesitate to hold people to account.”

As part of the renovations, the homeowner engaged a certifying plumber to complete plumbing work.

Kyle re-routed the plumbing work in the kitchen (where there was a dishwasher and sink), and for a bathroom vanity.

When the certifying plumber returned to complete other work in the kitchen, he noticed his plumbing work had been modified in a manner that was not compliant.

The certifying plumber alerted the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board.

Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board chief executive Aleyna Hall said only registered and licensed plumbers have the competency and skills to complete sanitary plumbing.

“Had the certifying plumber not found the compromised plumbing work, it’s possible the work done by Kyle could have leaked into the wall cavity. Over time, moisture in the wall could have caused damage to the structure of the home.”

The faults with the work meant that wastewater containing harmful bacteria and pathogens could have been leaked into the wall cavity and caused the building to become unsanitary.

The Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board encouraged the public to check the register of licenced and authorised practitioners on its website before anyone starts sanitary plumbing, gas fitting or drain laying work on their property.