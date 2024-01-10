A big crowd of 14 teams turned up on Wednesday evening at the Dannevirke Bowling Club for the first twilight bowls of the season. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Twilight sport started up last week with Twilight Bowls attracting 42 players in 14 teams flooding the Dannevirke Bowling Club, much to President Jim Harding’s delight.

Triples teams sporting names like The Wombles, the Three Amigos. Win Big and The Croquets all came along to play, in a turnout bigger than all of last season.

Sue Burlace was in good form. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The atmosphere was very relaxed as the two games were played with most players knowing which bias to use and some pretty good contests being played.

The Twilight Bowls run for the next eight weeks on a Wednesday, and teams still wanting to join are welcome to come along and pay $2 to join.

Everyone stopped after the first game for a BBQ. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The club is delighted because it now has to pay for its water which is a financial burden for a small club.

Meanwhile the Dannevirke Golf Club hosted its first evening of Twilight Golf last Thursday.. Tee-off happens between 3.30pm and 5.30pm for nine holes played on the first nine.