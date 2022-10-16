The team is truly a whanau.

Dannevirke Tigers Rugby League seniors maintained its winning record in the Manawatu League Premier Men's Championship on Saturday, October 8, at Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, taking out the final in a very close game 36-34.

Knowing opponents Whanganui Boxon would hit them hard from the start, Tigers were ready and scored first when Waka Petera chased down a kick-through to touchdown. Hoera Stephenson converted to make it 6-0.

Boxon were not to be denied however and scored not once but twice to take the lead 12-6 before Tigers' Te Turanga Rewiti crossed, Stephenson converted and it was 12-12.

Tries were exchanged before the end of the half, Captain Tama Petera scoring and Stephenson adding the two to give Tigers the lead of 18-12 at halftime.

Tigers were not prepared for Boxon's onslaught straight after the second half started, their opposition scoring three converted tries in quick succession, leaving the Tigers a mountain to climb at 34-18 with 20 minutes to play.

Playing their best footy of the game, Tigers hit back with tries to Waka Petera, Zamaya Lilo and Gene Ropoama who crashed over with a minute to play. At 34-34, it was over to Hoera Stephenson to win the game with the conversion which he did ending with a perfect record of six out of six conversions.

With the final between two non-Palmerston North teams, the crowd consisted of predominantly Whanganui and Dannevirke supporters, a large group of past players, parents and youngsters travelling from Dannevirke to provide very vocal support.

Even the Dannevirke Ross Shield team, committed to playing its final in Dannevirke, emailed them good luck.