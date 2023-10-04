Dannevirke team Ruahine Ramblerz marching for wellbeing

The marching teams lined up before preparing for their own routines. Photo / Leanne Warr

The marching teams lined up before preparing for their own routines. Photo / Leanne Warr

Louise Single believes there is a lot more to leisure marching than just marching to music.

Louise Single has found leisure marching has helped her wellbeing. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Dannevirke resident had some health issues and found that joining the local marching team has helped her, not only through her recovery, but in that it allowed her to regain a sense of social connection.

Louise, along with a few others, is a member of the Ruahine Ramblerz, which was one of 13 teams participating in an open day held in Dannevirke.

Louise did marching as a teenager.

“I just loved it,” she says.

Unlike competitive marching, the emphasis in leisure marching is on fun and friendship, but there is also an added benefit for wellbeing.

In opening the day’s proceedings, Tararua District Deputy Mayor Erana Peeti-Webber says as a sport, marching has evolved to “better meet the needs of the participants”.

“Leisure marching is led by dedicated volunteers who are wholeheartedly committed to the health and wellbeing of those who choose to partake.”

She says the Ruahine Ramblerz team was also involved in the community, particularly through sharing their skills via the Dannevirke Christmas parade.

Louise says it’s easy for women to become withdrawn, especially when they experience health issues or when they get older, and taking part in leisure marching encourages them to come out and join in.

She says since she joined, the people she has come across “are just so lovely”.

“It’s lovely how we all come together because we have that same passion.

“We’re all there for the same reason, and that’s just really neat.”

Teams from as far south as Wellington and as far north as Napier came along to the open day to show their marching skills through routines.

Louise was very pleased with how the day went, despite it being a typical cold, wet spring day in Dannevirke.

Ruahine Ramblerz last year marked 30 years since the team’s formation and has one life member, Marj Johnson, who was part of the original team.

The open day is part of a series of events for the Dannevirke Spring Festival.