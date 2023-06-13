Dannevirke’s St Joseph’s Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a concert this month, entertaining more than 100 music lovers.
World-class tenor Patrick Power and renowned soprano Cindy O’Sullivan were the highlights of the afternoon, each singing six songs in two brackets.
The St Patrick’s Church choir began and concluded the show with a waiata, projecting the words on the big screen to encourage audience participation.
Dannevirke’s Viking Choir also invited a guest conductor from the audience to direct them in singing Funiculi Funicula.
They also sang six pieces, including You Raise Me Up, which proved popular.
Patrick’s first bracket included some favourite songs of long-serving Monsignor Guinane, who served when Patrick was a youngster in Dannevirke.
His last bracket was operatic standards, including a rendition of Ave Maria.
Cindy O’Sullivan, another local who has established her reputation as a soprano, sang pieces from Pirates of Penzance and Phantom of the Opera, as well as other classics.
The afternoon’s entertainment finished up with Alan Holmes, a regular soloist in church services, singing a tribute to his wife for their 60th wedding anniversary, as well as a piece sung by a quartet, and classical music.
The celebrations will continue with a quiz set for 2pm on July 1 at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s club.
There will also be a double mass on October 14-15, the actual date for the birthday.