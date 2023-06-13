Patrick Power sang the popular Danny Boy. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s St Joseph’s Church celebrated its 125th anniversary with a concert this month, entertaining more than 100 music lovers.

World-class tenor Patrick Power and renowned soprano Cindy O’Sullivan were the highlights of the afternoon, each singing six songs in two brackets.

The St Joseph's Choir opened and closed the concert with waiata. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The St Patrick’s Church choir began and concluded the show with a waiata, projecting the words on the big screen to encourage audience participation.

The Viking Choir performed Fields Of Gold. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke’s Viking Choir also invited a guest conductor from the audience to direct them in singing Funiculi Funicula.

They also sang six pieces, including You Raise Me Up, which proved popular.

Patrick’s first bracket included some favourite songs of long-serving Monsignor Guinane, who served when Patrick was a youngster in Dannevirke.

His last bracket was operatic standards, including a rendition of Ave Maria.

Cindy O'Sullivan sang the haunting Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, accompanied by Guy Donaldson. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Cindy O’Sullivan, another local who has established her reputation as a soprano, sang pieces from Pirates of Penzance and Phantom of the Opera, as well as other classics.

Soloist Alan Holmes adapted Eileen O'Grady. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The afternoon’s entertainment finished up with Alan Holmes, a regular soloist in church services, singing a tribute to his wife for their 60th wedding anniversary, as well as a piece sung by a quartet, and classical music.

This quartet led by Sela Byrne sang the Tongan hymn Ilonga Ha Taha. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The celebrations will continue with a quiz set for 2pm on July 1 at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s club.

There will also be a double mass on October 14-15, the actual date for the birthday.