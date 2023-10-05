Dannevirke Spring Festival Garden Ramble set to thrill and amaze

Lynne and Ken Mitchell's Te Kiteroa Garden on Umutaoroa Road makes great use of space, with gorgeous trees, gardens and statues. Photo / Dave Murdoch

When the garden ramble was held two years ago, it brought hundreds of visitors, many from Hawke’s Bay.

Those who came to the Dannevirke Spring Festival Garden Ramble went away impressed with the way avid gardeners can harvest the bounty of nature to create beautiful gardens.

This year, the Garden Ramble will once again be held on the weekend of November 4-5 from 10am-4pm, with nine gardens open to visitors, every one of which is a unique creation influenced by the site and the preference of the gardeners.

Careful attention has been given to structure and aspect, and despite the unpredictable spring, there will be an abundance of colour from rhododendrons, irises, bluebells, camellias, azaleas and other shrubs.

These are augmented by many pieces of garden architecture, some the work of Liz Gunson, with her barbed-wire creations featuring in a number of the gardens, and the Grecian-style statues at Lynne and Ken Mitchell’s Te Kiteroa garden are worth the visit in their own right.

Illsvilla features beautiful roses, which are unfortunately not yet flowering, but Kathryn and Hamish Illsley have created other corners like this that charm visitors. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Five of the gardens are within Dannevirke, a further two are just on its outskirts, and the remainder are in the country from Smith Road to Maharahara, so they are easy to reach if you plan your route.

Kate’s Coffee Cart is on-site at Liz and John’s Glenheath at 185 Smith Road, and Devonshire teas will be available at 2 Edward Street for sustenance, with plenty of plants and garden ornaments for sale at the different gardens.

Dennis and Carolyn Wakely have intensively planted their steep slope with a cottage garden and pathways. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Most gardens have toilets and there is an entry charge of $5 per adult per garden. All proceeds go to charities, with seven of the gardens supporting much-needed mental health services in Dannevirke. Look out for the orange balloons on the gate and sign in.

In the last ramble, beautiful weather enhanced each garden - a sample featured in the pictures - and hopefully by November, Mother Nature will co-operate again.

Two things you need to bring - $5 in cash per adult for the entry to each garden and other purchases in case there is no Eftpos, and time to wander and absorb the experience. You have two days to take it all in.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story conveying good news about the district for the last 10 years.