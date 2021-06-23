Dannevirke Sports celebrates club day with two wins

This Colts' defence prevented a try in the last minute.

Pic 2: BTG280621DR2 Caption: Colt's centre Andy Penn carves through on his way to the winning try.

Pic 4: BTG280621DR4 Caption: Senior winger Trent Conway about to run a scissors move.

Pic 5: BTG280621DR5 Caption: The senior pack dominated at the drive in the second half.

Pic 6: BTG280621DR6 Caption: Seniors rewarded for their effort.

By Dave Murdoch

With both games at Rugby Park June 19 tied at half-time, the results could have gone either way. But the locals prevailed over Old Boys-Marist in each giving Dannevirke Sports Club's rugby sides two wins on its Club Day.

In showery, greasy conditions the Dannevirke Colts and their opposition found handling a challenge and, in a stop-start affair, the game was pretty even in the first half. Caleb Shuker scored for Dannevirke first but the opposition scored to even the score at 5-5 by half-time.

The second half was also even and the score was locked for 30 minutes until Old Boys-Marist took the lead with a penalty. This recharged the Dannevirke pack, who gained forward momentum and attacks on the line eventually yielded a try to second-five Andy Penn which was converted.

With a 12-8 lead and five minutes to play Dannevirke was desperate to hold out, having lost two games earlier by a point in the 80th minute.

Turning down a penalty in front, Old Boys-Marist attacked but the defence held, the Dannevirke colts getting their first win of the season. "Our first win, and on Club Day – it doesn't get better than that," said one of the forwards.

It was then over to Dannevirke Seniors to complete the double. Dannevirke had the best of the first half but handling was difficult for both teams, a penalty each being reward for 40 minutes play. The half ended with Dannevirke "held-up" over the Old Boys-Marist line.

Dannevirke was mostly the aggressor in both halves but penalties kept Old Boys-Marist in the game. A massively dominant scrum had Dannevirke on the front foot and suffocating defence kept Old Boys Marist's backline in check.

Eventually after 20 minutes a kick-off from a missed Old Boys-Marist penalty saw a surge up field and a try in the corner to Dannevirke, which was converted by Will Hands - and the floodgates opened.

Inspired, the Dannevirke forwards took control, driving deeply and winning vital maul ball to score in the right corner and then by the posts to take a 22-3 lead.

The final points came from an intercept which went 50 metres to score under the posts and convert – final score 29-3.