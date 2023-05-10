All of the South School students and staff about to enjoy their long lunch.

Dannevirke South School on Friday had much better weather than King Charles on Saturday to celebrate his coronation but similar to the thousands of groups throughout Britain on Sunday who celebrated with street parties and picnics in fine conditions the “long or big lunch outside”, following an age-old British tradition.

Being on the other side of the world and a day before the British events, South School students had to make do with home-grown kings and queens, students invited to dress up in red white, and blue to celebrate. They did and the playground was a kaleidoscope of colour.

The boys had a bit of an identity crisis. James in the middle knew he was King Charles but Riley seemed more Roman Emperor and Justyce ... well?

The school set aside two hours on Friday morning for its house groups to get ready, older students helping their younger cohorts making crowns and British flags before going outside to sit adjacent to long sheets of newsprint symbolising tables stretching the full length of the playground.

Armed with felt pens, each student was asked to put their name and message on the paper before lunch was served.

Being the regular free lunch, the children tucked into the fare of pasta and meatballs with enthusiasm, one student saying it was just right.

“A royal occasion deserves a royal lunch,” she said, “and we got it.”

The students had spent some time in class in the preceding week to learn about the coronation. As one staff member said, they wanted the children to remember this significant occasion.



