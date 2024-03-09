Most of the Dannevirke skatepark/multisports complex committee (from left): Erana Peeti-Webber, Tim Henman, Vicky Priday, Sam Jones, Laura Dawson, Campbell Easton and Lina Castles.

Dannevirke’s multisport complex is a small step closer to fruition following recent consultation.

Step one would be the building of a new skatepark close to the children’s playground and RSA Cenotaph at the domain.

An aerial view of the proposed skatepark at the Dannevirke Domain.

Chairperson Erana Peeti-Webber said her committee received permission from the Tararua District Council late last year to build on the proposed site but the next move was to seek approval from the locals and a week of consultation on site in January clarified a number of issues.

Those likely to use the facility early on last year said they would use it for their scooters and they, along with skateboarders, supported a skatepark and not a pump track nor bowl like in Allardice Street.

After investigation, representatives from the Dannevirke RSA gave it their thumbs up, saying that “the RSA voted unanimously to support the current proposal for the skate park”.

“It will not impede the community’s ability to run Anzac or any other commemorative event.”

Locals also expressed a wish to keep the fountain donated by the Easton Family and the Dannevirke Community Board backed its upgrade making it shallower, with water recycled.

Another view of the skatepark site in relation to Dannevirke’s fountain.

Other sporting groups - cricket, football and athletics - have given their support.

Erana said the site had a lot of advantages with toilets, security cameras, the Lions BBQ, lighting, picnic tables and was close to the children’s playground, making parents of different age-group children more easy to monitor.

The path running towards the grandstand was possibly earmarked for a traffic safety marking venue similar to that in other parks.

Next step was to design the facility in consultation with the children and the preferred builder Rich Landscapes, a specialist in skateparks.

A photo of a skatepark at Pukekohe on which Dannevirke’s could be modelled.

The search for funding has already begun!