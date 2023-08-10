A small yarding of prime sheep, typical of this time of the year when farmers are down to their winter carrying numbers, yielded an average of just $77/head for the 24 prime ewes but a much better $130 for the 70 prime lambs.
Nearly 1000 store lambs went under the hammer and returned respectable returns, several yardings of romney cryptos and wethers almost reaching the prime prices at $120-130/head.
The average store lamb price was a good $125/head wethers, and ewes the same price and cryptorchids $5 higher.
The prices are $15/head down on two months ago for primes and $20-30 down for store lambs, reflecting the decreased demand from China and a consequent drop in the meat schedule.
This comes at a bad time when farmers are fighting the weather, trying to manage rising costs and are coming under pressure from government policies - but livestock agents felt the prices at this week’s sale were reasonable and reflected those from sales across the country.