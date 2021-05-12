Dannevirke senior rugby teams win first round in Premier Two

The victorious Dannevirke Sports Club Seniors with the John Clifford Memorial Cup.

By Dave Murdoch



In a repeat of the finals of 2020 both Dannevirke senior rugby teams won the first round of their respective competitions on Saturday, May 8 at Rugby Park.

Playing in Manawatu Rugby Premier Two, the Dannevirke Sports Club by virtue of winning all its matches in the round had home advantage in their final against Freyberg of Palmerston North.

Dannevirke went into the final a little rusty after having a bye and a week off for qualifying first and took a while to get into its groove.

They received a wake-up call when Freyberg scored first to take a 7-0 lead but slowly clawed their way back, earning two penalties to reduce the margin to one before scoring a great try to Shaun Cordell to take a 13-7 lead into halftime.

In the second half Dannevirke scored an early penalty to take the lead out to 16-7 and despite Freyberg being on attack for most of the second half, stout defence kept them to three points, Dannevirke winning the John Clifford Memorial Cup 16-10.

Soon after the game Aotea took the field against traditional fierce rivals Otane in a battle for the Arthur Bowman Memorial Cup. Also unbeaten, Aotea soon hit its straps with a try to winger Sam Jones, outpacing the Otane defence down the touchline.

Tries to Logan Whaitiri and Te Turanga Reweti had Aotea 19-7 up at halftime but Otane had come to play.

Like the first game, the visitors had the better of the second half and with 10 minutes to play Aotea held a 24-18 lead and was under pressure.

Once again stout defence held the huge Otane pack at bay and with five minutes to go a try to Aotea's Zamaya Lilo-Maru which he converted put the score at 31-18, beyond Otane's reach.

Dannevirke Sports Club Colts on the back field came back from 24-5 down at halftime against Freyberg to draw 24-24, making two good results for the club just as they celebrated the opening of their refurbished Ruahine clubrooms.