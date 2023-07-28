Paddy and Ngaroma Driver with the award after the ceremony.

When Paddy Driver’s wife Ngaroma insisted they go to the East Coast-Hawke’s Bay-Wairarapa RSA District AGM at the Taradale RSA Club he did not suspect anything was afoot.

After all, he was the district’s most recent president.

Whilst having an early breakfast in Taradale at a café, he did think it was odd to encounter Roly Ellis, Steve Wallace and Allan Toxward – all from the Dannevirke branch in town.

Thinking nothing more, he attended the RSA morning tea, listened to the AGM meeting at which National RSA president Sir Buck Shelford spoke, had lunch – all hosted by the Taradale RSA Club - and settled back to enjoy the awards to follow.

Sir Buck Shelford speaks about Paddy after presenting the Gold Star and citation.

There was only one and as the details of the recipient were read out Paddy realised it could be him. It was.

Over the next while (it’s a bit of a blur, he says) his citation was read out, his Gold Star was pinned on his lapel, the plaque was presented and he was asked to speak.

A startled Paddy replies describing his surprise and delight at the honour.

Stunned but delighted, feeling he really did not deserve it but grateful for the honour, he thanked the organisation for the fellowship and opportunity to serve in leadership roles. Ngaroma said he spoke well.

Speaking at home last week, Paddy says it is still a huge surprise. He says he’s been proud to serve in the RSA which promotes the three core principles of Remembrance, Advocacy and Support of returned servicemen, keeping memories of service alive, advocating for their rights in later times, and supporting them in times of hardship.

He says the latter is of the most importance as returned soldiers need support to adapt to normal life after experiencing terrible times in war; those returning from Afghanistan the most urgent right now.

He says this was what motivated him and his mates to fight for one of his proudest achievements in the RSA, the “Parade 98 – Vietnam Remembered” reunion in Wellington which brought ex-servicemen from Australia and New Zealand together and marched in Wellington.

His other proudest moment was in Covid lockdown when Anzac poppies could not be sold. He says Ministry of Veteran Affairs funding was secured worth $40,000 to help veterans in need throughout the East Coast Hawke’s Bay Wairarapa District. He still actively supports funding for those in need.

He’s used to receiving honours for service - he and Roly Ellis received Life Membership of the District RSA just last year - but says to receive the Gold Star is amazing.

Publicity has spread on social media, the Vietnam Veteran’s Facebook page, and his phone has not stopped ringing, even a call from his Old Vietnam Platoon Sergeant.

The Citation with the Gold Star shining at the top.

The citation reads:

The Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association Gold Star Award

This Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association (RNZRSA) Gold Star award was approved by the RNZRSA Presidents’ Forum on December 7, 2022.

The Gold Star is awarded to those members of the RSA who have rendered at national or district level (or in special circumstances as determined by the Presidents’ Forum) outstanding honorary service to RNZRSA.

The Gold Star is worn on the right breast or right lapel above any other badge worn.

Paddy enlisted into the Regular Force of the NZ Army in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment in 1967.

During his period of service he served as an infantryman in Vietnam, and as a clerk in various clerical positions both in New Zealand and Singapore. Serving in a security role at the time, Paddy took his release from service in 1987, completing just over 20 years. Paddy holds the following service-related medals; Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Star, and the Long Service & Good Conduct Medal.

Paddy has been a member of the RSA for about 44 years, firstly with Titahi Bay RSA and, subsequently, with Dannevirke & Districts RSA. Paddy has held a variety of appointments in these RSAs including secretary, vice-president, and president. Paddy has also served at the district and national levels as district vice-president, district president, and as a member of the Presidents’ Forum.

Outside of the RSA, Paddy has been a Freemason and National Party supporter, holding a number of local and district appointments in those organisations. Before retiring, Paddy worked for Tararua District Council as their Civil Defence coordinator, making a very significant contribution to the resilience of that district to natural disasters. Paddy has also been a long-serving member of Dannevirke Brass Band.

A highlight of Paddy’s wide-ranging service was being one of the main organisers of the Parade 98 - Vietnam Remembered reunion in Wellington, a role for which he and other organisers have been largely not acknowledged.

Paddy and his wife, Ngaroma, are currently enjoying retired life in Dannevirke, with music, caravanning, and other interests keeping them active.

Paddy, your many years of service and contribution to the RSA movement and wider community are a true and inspirational reflection of the ethos and values of the RNZRSA. The awarding of this Gold Star is a well-deserved acknowledgement of that service.”





