Early on, good tactical kicking had the Ross Shield team on attack. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With the Ross Shield competition only a few weeks away, gaining experience in match play is vital preparation.

After two close losses against Central and Hastings West, Dannevirke recently lined up against a Manawatū Barbarians Under-13 side as a curtain-raiser to a HB Māori v Wellington Māori match at Rugby Park.

Fullback Will Hogan scooted down the sideline to score after five minutes. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke started strongly, with the forwards setting the platform for some attacking back play, although it was No. 8 Carter Monaghan who scored first, breaking off the scrum and splitting the Barbarian backline defence.

It was then the turn of the backline, with fullback Will Hogan outpacing the opposition down the sideline to score and then following up a kick through to touch down within two minutes to score two tries, one of them converted.

The forward pack was well-drilled and fed great ball to the backs. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Centre Ethan Augustine carved through to score. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Manawatū seemed disorganised, and it transpired the team had not even had one practice. With great tries to Ethan Augustine, Kade Smith and Paige Rowe, the score was already 34-0 after 20 minutes.

After the half, a reorganised Manawatū team did put up a better performance and Dannevirke found themselves working harder to score, but it was not really the tough contest which would have had the team better off for the encounter.

The Ross Shield competition starts with capping on September 8 at 6pm in the Hub.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photojournalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based in Dannevirke. He has covered any community good storytelling news about the district for the last 10 years.