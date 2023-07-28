The Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers side after nearly causing an upset.

When third-top in the league plays third-bottom, the previous first-round result being 7-1 to the former, the result might be expected to be another hiding - but it was not.

In fact, midway through the second half, Dannevirke Sports Club Rangers were leading 1-0 after a 0-0 first half and an excellent goal by Dannevirke’s Chen He putting North End in chasing mode.

Kern Shingleton and Chen He try to contain a North End attacker.

Played in cold dry weather with the pitch a bit sticky underneath, the game was very even, with equal numbers of shots on goal being made but Dannevirke unable to finish off their opportunities - a problem all season.

Midway through the second half in a melee in front of North End’s goal, Dannevirke had four shots which were all defended - one bouncing off the crossbar.

At this stage, Dannevirke had a strong defensive strategy to protect their slender lead, but a long ball from the North End keeper found an undefended player and the score was 1-1, despite keeper Heath Anderson’s heroics.

Coach/captain Calder Woodfield in a strong tussle with a North End defender.

Rangers had more opportunities to score but late in the match, a North End run down the left wing and a cross eluded the Dannevirke defenders and the ball deflected into the net.

Striker Jonothan Ryklief in one of his attacks on the North End goal.

No further scoring took place, leaving Dannevirke thinking about what might have been.

The result reflects the progress Rangers have made this season. The team have melded into an effective unit with good coaching from coach/captain Calder Woodfield but the shots on goal need to improve to capitalise on well-organised midfield play.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last 10 years.