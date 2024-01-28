Ari, 4 and Alia, 2 were very taken with the various vehicles on display at the Radio Control Extravaganza.

Dave Abbott decided he needed a hobby so he took up collecting radio-controlled vehicles.

“It’s always good to try something different,” he says.

Dave Abbott brought along some of his trucks.

Dave, along with other collectors, brought along some of his radio-controlled vehicles to the Radio Control Extravaganza, held at the Dannevirke showgrounds earlier this month.

Dave has been collecting radio-controlled vehicles, ranging from stockcars to diggers and trucks, complete with sound effects, which he brought to show at the event.

There were plenty of visitors to the extravaganza, which had several displays from trucks and cars to aircraft.

A range of radio-controlled vehicles were on display, including planes and ships.

A racecar goes airborne in a stunt.

On the main field, collectors such as Cameron Mitchell, from Hawke’s Bay, showed the watching crowds just what their vehicles were capable of.

David Cooper, who organised the event, was aiming to showcase every aspect of the radio-controlled world and “to have fun doing it”.

He was pleased with the turnout at the showgrounds for the event, which was one of several local attractions bringing visitors to the Tararua District over the weekend.







