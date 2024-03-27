The new Probus Committee: Jim Worboys (left), Margaret Worboys (newsletter), Chrissy Matthews (treasurer), Robyn Lloyd (secretary), Marianna Domper-Schrivers,(past president), Derek Batchelor (president) and Jean Harris. Absent: Carole Rivers, Margaret Orsborne and Ngaroma Driver.

AGMs can be fairly uneventful when most of the positions for the next year have been sorted beforehand, but that was not the case with this one.

A good-sized audience attending the Dannevirke Probus AGM.

It began with the induction of a new member, Chrissy Matthews.

This was followed by outgoing president Marianna Domper-Schriver’s annual report, highlighting a positive vibe in the monthly meetings, thanking Murray Holden for organising such interesting speakers and noting the thriving interest groups, which she says are “the glue holding the club together”.

She particularly commended the trip to Government House in Wellington as a highlight of the year, and wished incoming president Derek Batchelor good luck in taking over the mantle.

Secretary-treasurer Elaine Lawson reported finances and membership were in good order and gained the meeting’s approval to raise the annual sub to $45. She was thanked for carrying out both roles so efficiently.

Marianna did, however, express her concern that the positions of vice president, treasurer, secretary and several other areas of responsibility lay devoid of a nomination and asked for some from the floor. Silence!

Then newest member Chrissy Matthews volunteered to cover the treasurer role, surely the fastest promotion in the club’s history - one hour. More silence! Past secretary Jean Harris was persuaded to stand in that position temporarily.

With president Derek, Chrissy Matthews and Jean Harris and only three committee members confirmed, Probus adjourned for morning tea.

Twenty minutes later it was a different story. Outgoing president Marianna reported that discussions around the tea table had generated nominations for all the vacant positions except vice-president. They were appropriately endorsed.

Guest speaker Dr Cynric Temple-Camp had numerous points to prove - the pistol being one of them.

With that, guest speaker, author and forensic pathologist Dr Cynric Temple-Camp addressed the meeting, illustrating his scientific approach to forensic investigation of suspicious deaths by dealing with famous painter Vincent van Gogh, who is more famous for cutting off his ear than dying by suicide. Or did he?

With his talk titled “I Think I Got Away With It”, in an hour he held his audience riveted and appreciative of his findings as he pieced together Vincent’s life: his poverty, his frequent mental health issues, and how they related to his painting and his death.

It was an amazing summary of how people behave in different circumstances – a bit like the Probus AGM.





