Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Dannevirke picky eating workshop to help parents and kids with mealtime madness

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Zelensky wants US talks, prison gangs take over, and Auckland traffic costs $2.6B.

One of Rose Bertram’s four children didn’t like peas, one would gag at certain foods, one over ate, and another struggled with food textures.

She said she knows exactly what it is like to clash with a picky eater at meal times, but has become sensitive and understanding of their

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today