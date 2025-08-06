Advertisement
Dannevirke’s Phil Lamason memorial project unveiled to honour WWII bravery

Michaela Gower
By
Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

A memorial project led by Dannevirke locals for World War II hero Phil Lamason is set to commemorate his leadership and courage.

The memorial will be built at Dannevirke Domain by mid-2026, honouring the Squadron Leader and the Allied airmen he helped.

The project aims to address the lack

