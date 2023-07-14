Last year's three Wackrow Memorial Youth Award winners, flanked by associated judges and personnel. From Left: Claire Chapman (judge), Mayor Tracey Collis, Toby Walker, Charlotte Patu, Josiah Max (award winners), Pat Walshe (Dannevirke Community Board chairman), and Sergeant Gary McKernon (judge).

The Wackrow Memorial Youth Award for service to the community is a chance to recognise great young people doing even greater things for their community, but it has far too few nominees each year.

Last year there were only three nominees but they were of such calibre the judges, in an unprecedented move, gave all three the award — the major trophy being shared and three replicas presented to keep — along with a plaque and $500 each.

The award was created 38 years ago in memory of Constable Graeme Wackrow, who was died in a car crash while stationed in Dannevirke.

The trophy was donated as a memorial to Constable Graeme Wackrow, who spent a lot of time with youth in the community. Photo / Supplied

The award seeks to recognise the community service and contribution of local youth supporting the work of voluntary organisations and groups. The five judges take note of achievements and the entrant’s endeavours, where their commitment is worthy of acknowledgment.

Criteria include community service, contributions to organisations and groups, involvement in community activities, interest in helping others, special talents and skills, and other supporting details.

Youth aged 14-19 living in the North Tararua ward are eligible for nomination.

The winner will receive the trophy to hold for a year and a miniature to keep, plus $500, with the second place winning $300 and third place $200.

Community groups that deal weekly with community-minded young people often fail to nominate them and it is left to high schools to scramble after the holiday to put in entries.

The Dannevirke Community Board calls upon groups such as sports teams, service clubs, cadets and guides, church groups and businesses to flood the TDC office with nominations before they close on July 31.

Nomination forms, which can be picked up from the TDC Service Centre, are not onerous and are less important for the information they contain than the judges’ interview, which follows nomination when deciding the place-getters.

The List of Wackrow Award Winners now resides in the Dannevirke Library. Take a look at it — most have gone on from winning the award to pursuing outstanding careers.











