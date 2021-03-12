Dannevirke night market set to become regular event

Dennis Wraight talks about the tractors he creates from old and not so old sewing machines.

The success of Wednesday's Dannevirke night market will see this become a regular event, says organiser Jacky Check.

It was while she was having a break from work and had time on her hands that she came up with the idea of organising a night market.

Maxine Rees displays one of her latest Shamwari creations while manning The Craftery stall.

Check, who is assistant manager at Farm Source, said her job prevents her from attending the regular Saturday market at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Realising there must be others in the same position, she decided a night market would be a good idea.

And it was. Check said she had 30 stallholders offering a range of products and "masses of people" through the gate.

She said of the stallholders taking part only one was a regular at the Saturday market.

Woodcarver Denise Marshall demonstrates her craft.

"Because of my role in the farming community I was able to contact a whole different group of craftspeople."

Check is no stranger to organising markets. Her hobbies of designing a clothing range, which a friend sews, and creating wooden planters containing native ferns have led to her arranging markets in small rural communities.

"However, we didn't get the townies to come to these so we are bringing these to town."

Check said she was thrilled by the feedback she had received from both stallholders and the public.

"When you put your all into something and it turns out exactly as you planned it is amazing.

"I've had such good feedback, people saying they loved the vibe and they would definitely be back for the next market."

For Check the inaugural market was a work in progress.

The market was timed to run from 6pm till 9pm but she said the crowd started to thin out by 8pm so she said she will look at adjusting the time.

One of the other changes Check said she would make to the market was to the donation bucket she had placed inside the door to the Produce Hall.

"I want to make it more prominent. The money raised from this will go to a different charity each month. This month's recipient is the Dannevirke health shuttle."

The market was to have been held on Monday, March 8 but a change in the Covid lockdown level meant it had to be postponed.

By changing the day to a Wednesday Check said she did have a couple of stallholders unable to attend so future markets will be on a Monday and will be held mid-month to distance it from the Saturday market which is held at the end of the month.

The next night market will be held on April 12 from 5.30pm until 8pm.