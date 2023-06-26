Beth Holden admires John Lawrences wind chime.

Pottery from local artist John Lawrence has found a new home at Dannevirke’s Gallery of History, thanks to a gift from a former collector.

The collection was gifted by the estate of Christine Bray, an antique and memorabilia collector who had a shop in the old Dannevirke News building.

The John Lawrence collection bequeathed by Christine Bray, carefully housed in the Gallery of History cabinet.

The gallery was thrilled to receive such a valuable selection of John’s work, particularly from his earlier career, and was quick to assemble it plus two blue ribbon mugs from other sources.

John explained a lot about his work on a website saying:

“My work is full of images and symbols, some consciously influenced by landscape, industrial patterns and early art school heraldic and manuscript studies. Other images unconsciously appear. These gifts are gratefully received.”

“New Zealand immersed me in multicultural influences and many new experiences of the landscape with evidence of volcanic upheaval and degradation by sometimes violent natural forces.”

“Like all the arts, ceramics have always been used for expressing ideas and protests about environmental, social and political issues. Over the last few years, a lot of my work has been part of this.”

The chimes have images from a variety of sources.

The collection can be seen at The Gallery of History on weekdays between 10 am and 3 pm.



