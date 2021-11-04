Dannevirke Museum raising funds to offer reward for return of stolen huia

The Dannevirke Gallery of History is hoping someone will come forward with information on the whereabouts of the stolen huia. Photo / NZME

The Dannevirke Gallery of History is hoping someone will come forward with information on the whereabouts of the stolen huia. Photo / NZME

Dannevirke's Gallery of History has started a Givealittle page to help in its quest to get its stolen huia back.

The preserved bird was taken from the museum in July 2020 and the museum has been pleading for it to be given back.

One man was convicted of the theft and sentenced to 19 months in prison.

He has not come forward with information about who had the artefact in their possession.

The bird was one of a pair donated to the museum in 1990 from the descendants of the family who originally owned them.

Vice president Murray Holden said the museum wasn't in a financial position to be able to offer a reward.

He said it was hoped people would donate to the page and they would be able to get information on the bird's current whereabouts, leading to its safe return.

Other donations had already come in via the museum.

Donations can be made via the page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/seeking-funds-for-safe-return-of-female-huia-bird