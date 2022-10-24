The Dannevirke Art Society brought some of its artworks along to the market day. From left: Sue Langridge, Linda Manning, Tracy Pearson, Judy Giddens and Joan Alding. Photo / Leanne Warr

Dannevirke's annual market day proved once again to be a drawcard for visitors from around the region.

Pat Walshe, of the Dannevirke Community Board, said he was quite pleased with the turnout at last Friday's spring event.

He said between 10am and 11am the streets were crowded with people checking out the various stalls and traffic was backed up.

Some stallholders did decide to drop out, but those who came were happy with the response from the community and visitors.

One retailer felt it was good for the town to show Dannevirke still had something to offer.

Sarah at Vinnie's charity shop said the morning had gone "really well" with a lot of people having a look.

She said the shop always had great support from the community, which she and other volunteers were very grateful for.

"They support us and we support them."

The volunteers would be busy over the next few weeks wrapping Christmas presents for children and putting together food parcels for the holiday season.

