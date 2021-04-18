Dannevirke man told to apologise to police for threats

Threatening police officers landed a Dannevirke man in court.

A man who threatened two Dannevirke police officers has been told by a judge to go to the police station and apologise to them.

Daytona Chan Pihema was appearing before Judge Lance Rowe for sentencing on charges of threatening to kill, possessing offensive weapons, a knife and a hockey stick, driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

Judge Rowe noted that Pihema had a 6-month old son.

"How a boy sees life is through the people who are important to him and the most important person is Dad. You need to think about your boy and how you want him to grow up and what your dream is for his future.

"If you think about that it will dictate your behaviour."

Judge Rowe said he also wanted Pihema to apologise to the police officers he threatened.

On the charge of threatening to kill or injure, Pihema was sentenced to two months' community detention.

"The emphasis here is not on punishment but rather on keeping everyone safe," Judge Rowe said.

He also imposed nine months' supervision.

For failing to stop and driving while disqualified, Pihema was further disqualified for six months.

For the possession of weapons he was sentenced to two months' community detention.

"Get rid of the knife, you don't need that stuff in your car."

Judge Rowe's final words of advice were "always stop for police".