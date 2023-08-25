Dannevirke Combined and Takapau Under 9s after the game. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Dannevirke junior club/school team rugby ended the season with three junior games at Coronation Park.

Dannevirke South and Porongahau Under 11s after their draw 7-7. Photo / Dave Murdoch

All the games were against teams from out of town, showing the variety of teams featuring in the Dannevirke competition.

Dannevirke Combined and Waipawa Under 11s after their 7-6 result. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The JAB has gone to great lengths to give junior players a chance to compete with players from Central Hawke’s Bay and the more senior primary players to compete with those in Hawke’s Bay. The Under 12s and Under 13s were away this weekend.

Alex Inneson-Finnie shows grit in the tight for Dannevirke Combined against Waipawa. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The season has ended with Dannevirke age-grade reps playing against teams from outside with the Under 13s mostly becoming the Ross Shield Team and being capped on September 8.

Tana Hauraki is running at pace for South against Porangahau. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The Ross Shield team played together for the first time last Sunday against Hastings West and played well, losing by just two tries to their opponents who had three previous games together.

Jayden Chase uses his weight to advantage for Dannevirke Combined against Takapau. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the last ten years.