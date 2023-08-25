The Dannevirke junior club/school team rugby ended the season with three junior games at Coronation Park.
All the games were against teams from out of town, showing the variety of teams featuring in the Dannevirke competition.
The JAB has gone to great lengths to give junior players a chance to compete with players from Central Hawke’s Bay and the more senior primary players to compete with those in Hawke’s Bay. The Under 12s and Under 13s were away this weekend.
The season has ended with Dannevirke age-grade reps playing against teams from outside with the Under 13s mostly becoming the Ross Shield Team and being capped on September 8.
The Ross Shield team played together for the first time last Sunday against Hastings West and played well, losing by just two tries to their opponents who had three previous games together.
