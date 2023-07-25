The Fun Sticks with their certificates and prizes.

The Fun Sticks with their certificates and prizes.

The talent and skills developed by the youngsters in Dannevirke junior hockey throughout the season never fail to impress, say committee members.

Put simply, our kids love hockey!

A prizegiving to celebrate the participation of 170 enthusiastic hockey players during a 10-week season was held last month.

“It’s so rewarding to see them turn up every week, excited and ready to go. We’ve often commented on the smiles on their faces,” says Vanessa Dorreen of the DSC Junior Hockey Committee.

“Our youngest players are simply amazing, going from never even picking up a stick to confidently playing a game by the end of the season.”

Vanessa adds their development is aided by the FunSticks skills programme, led by high school students Sarah Milham, Charlotte Radcliffe, Leah Milham and William Easton.

Each week these FunStick students (Years 0-2) learn new skills and then put them into practice by playing a short game.

“I would like to congratulate all our players on a wonderful season of hockey. Their progression as players and the way they came together in their teams was incredible.” Vanessa says.

In the KwikStick grade (Years 7 and 8) five players are chosen each year for the Gatchell Awards, these awards recognise improvement and ability on the hockey turf.

In 2023 these Gatchell Trophies were awarded to:

Karter Stephenson (South School), Most Improved Player; Ethan Augustine (Ruahine School), Best All-Rounder; Maizey Wrenn (St Joseph’s), Best Attacker; Kath Smith (Huia Range), Best Defender; Charlie Brans (St Joseph’s), Most Valuable Player.

Placings in the 2023 competition were awarded to the following teams:

First Placed Mini-Sticks - Norsewood.

Mini Sticks Grade

1: Norsewood, 2: St Joseph’s Mini, 3: South Raiders, Fairplay: St Joseph’s Mini.

First Placed Kiwi-Sticks - Ruahine Racers.

Mini Sticks Fair Play Winners - St Joseph's Mini.

Kiwi Sticks

1: Ruahine Racers, 2: Pongahuia (Pongaroa/Huia Range), 3: South Flyers, Fairplay: Ruahine Thunder.

First Placed Kwick Sticks - Ruahine Wildcats.

Kwik Sticks

1: Ruahine Wildcats, 2: Stormers (Huia Range/South), 3 St Joseph’s/Huia, Fairplay: Ruahine Flyers.

Twelve high school students give up their Friday nights to referee the junior games and the committee would like to thank Charlotte for co-ordinating them, Ollie and Taj (who do an outstanding job refereeing up at the high school turf), Sarah (our FunSticks Coordinator), Leah, William, Megan, Aja, Eden, Holly, Jazzmyn and Trey.

Thanks also to Year 8 students from Ruahine School; Milla, Stella, Amy and Peyton, who assisted with the FunSticks and Tuck Shop as part of their William Pike Challenge.

Dannevirke Junior Hockey and Dannevirke Sports Club would like to thank the many local businesses that make hockey happen! These include: Dannevirke High School, Dannevirke Tennis Club, Hewitt Motorcycles, Dannevirke New World, Engraver Lab, Stitch Me, Metalform and Wai Splash.



