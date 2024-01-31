The team on day one - Kade Smith, Jayden Derbidge, Lucas Greig, Aaron Larsen, Kaayden Zachan, Fergus Roe, Nathan Graham, Brock Ward, Mason Prenter, Jimi Higson, Will Hogan and Toby Clark.

Last month saw DSC Junior Cricket Club continue its fine tradition of attending Hawke’s Bay Cricket Camp (formerly known as Riverbend Tournament).

Dannevirke has been attending these camps since the very first one back in 1979. This year a mix of Year 5, 6, 7 and 8 children combined to enter the Year 7 tournament, playing 6-30 over games, over four days.

Day one saw us arrive at Frimley Park in Hastings where the young cricketers would have their first game and also for some of them the first time they had ever been able to play on a proper grass wicket.

Sharing a cricket moment with Eastern Suburbs after a nail biter.

Porirua Cricket Club were first up and after captain Will Hogan won the toss and decided to bat, the team went about their work batting well on a pitch that offered plenty for the bowlers if they hit good lengths and lines. The team batted its 30 overs, finishing 244/9, with honourable performances from Will Hogan (86 off 47) and Jimi Higson (53 off 36). A very tight bowling performance dismissed Porirua for 91 – a welcome early finish in 30-degree heat and a swimming pool at their accommodation in Woodford House.

The team congratulates Nathan on his third wicket of the day.

Day two saw a trip to Tamatea’s Park Island and the looming threat of rain in the afternoon. Piako was first up and after they won the toss and sent us out to field Kade Smith and Nathan went to work, Kade picking up his man with the fourth ball of the over. Again, our team worked hard as a unit throughout the innings and with the coach’s guidance about how fielding was important we picked up three run-outs to complement our good bowling. Piako were dismissed for 100, Jimi and Will making short work of the total with help from Fergus Roe, Toby and Mason.

Our next game kicked off early in an attempt to beat the weather and after captain Kade won the toss and chose to bat the steady drizzle began. Both teams were keen to try and get a game in and battled their way through the innings, Toby and Jayden Derbidge making some good quick fire runs in the middle order and Aaron Larsen finishing on 12 not out helping us through to what looked like a very good 197 all out. Unfortunately it then poured and the game was washed out.

He’s a jolly good batsman, the team congratulate Will on his 86 not out.

Day three and back to Park Island to take on Wellington opposition Eastern Suburbs and Hutt Districts. Eastern Suburbs up first and after winning the toss they chose to field on the wet outfield from the previous day’s rain. This time our top order showed some steel in the face of good bowling, Brock and Nathan batting through drinks and the team finishing 116/6. In a close finish, unfortunately Dannevirke lost by one run.

The team after the final game in front of the Scanpower Gazebo, still smiling!

Hutt Districts in the afternoon was another very close game, Hutt setting 130 to chase against a tired Dannevirke bowling attack but in the end Dannevirke could not quite make the runs, going down again by one run in the last over.

Day four and again we arrived at Park Island, this time to take on North City from Tawa. Set 138 off Tawa’s 30 overs, Dannevirke batted valiantly but fell short on 128.

The team celebrates Toby’s wicket maiden while Nathan congratulates the batter on a good knock.

Our tournament finished with us in 14th place out of 25 teams in the grade, however, we achieved the highest team total of runs for the tournament with 909, the highest net run rate of any team with 1.85 and the sixth most total wickets with 45. A solid foundation for our young cricketers to build their game around in tournaments and seasons to come.

Dannevirke Junior Cricket would like to thank the Dannevirke Lions for their sponsorship at this tournament. Their support enabled our little club to compete with some very large cricket clubs and allow our kids a taste of some very good cricket. Thanks also go to Scanpower, Morris & Bailey, Dannevirke New World, Shires and Hamish Prenter Painting and Decorating for their valuable contributions to our team. The Dannevirke community is lucky to have you all supporting it.

Thanks also go to the parents and supporters for making this one of the tournaments to remember for our kids.

The club would also like to wish our Year 8 leavers the best of luck on their high school adventure, we are sure you’ll be successful in whatever you do after seeing your performances at this tournament.











