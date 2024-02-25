The Mākirikiri Marae team: Rhea Hazners (left), Johnny Edwards, Tony Peeti, Stephen Paewai (holding the inter-marae trophy), Jamie Hazners and Chappie Maniapoto.

A field of 80 golfers took part in the annual marae tournament, held last Saturday at Dannevirke Golf Club. This popular fundraising tournament was first held in 1998.

The three Dannevirke marae, Mākirikiri, Kaitoki and Whiti Te Rā take turns hosting the tournament, with all funds raised going to the host marae. Funds raised are used for a variety of purposes: annual operating costs, repairs and maintenance, replacement of crockery, insurance etc and occasionally put towards a major building project. This year more than $3000 was raised.

Whiti Te Rā was this year’s tournament host, and what a great job the marae’s people did, ensuring the multitude were fed and hydrated during the day, culminating in a scrumptious hangi meal at the conclusion of the prizegiving.

The field, divided into five divisions played a stableford competition over 18 holes. In addition to the division winners, there are two keenly contested trophies. The Dave Barber Memorial Cup, presented by the Barber Family is for the overall top individual from the Dannevirke, Takapau, Norsewood, Cape Turnagain and Pongaroa Golf Clubs as well as visiting whānau members closely affiliated to the local marae. Dave Barber introduced several young Māori to the game of golf and taught them how to play, thus earning the nickname “Coach”.

Stephen Paewai presenting the Dave Barber Memorial Cup to Johnny Edwards.

This year’s winner of the Dave Barber Memorial Cup was Johnny Edwards, coincidentally the brother-in-law of the late Dave Barber. It was a hugely popular win for a well-respected kaumātua of both the Dannevirke Golf Club and the Dannevirke community. What was remarkable, though, was the soon-to-be 86-year-old (March) shot an 83, a rare event in golf scoring below your age.

The inter-marae competition is the other keenly contested trophy. A team of six players including at least one woman represent their marae. The winning marae is the team with the highest total stableford points for all six players. The trophy was first presented in 2004 to stimulate a bit of competition and although there are no prizes for the team members, they get bragging rights for the next 12 months. This year there were seven teams.

Prior to the start of play, Whiti Te Rā kaumātua Murray Te Huki showed a framed photo of the first winners of the trophy, Whiti Te Rā Marae. They couldn’t repeat their efforts this year with the team of Johnny Edwards, Rhea Hazners, Jamie Hazners, Chappie Maniapoto, Tony Peeti and Stephen Paewai from Mākirikiri Marae having a cumulative score of 218 points, an average of 36.33 points per player.

Special thanks go to the whānau at Whiti Te Rā Marae, who were great hosts, and thanks also go to all the golfers who participated. The organisers also give a huge thank you to the many sponsors for their contribution, which enables such a successful tournament to be run.

Results

Senior Men: 1st Richie Gray 39 pts, 2nd Jamie Hazners 37 pts, 3rd Henare Ruwhiu 36 pts

Intermediate Men: 1st Johnny Edwards 41 pts, 2nd Ray Martin 39 pts, 3rd Walter Harrison 37 pts

Junior Men: 1st John Timu 40 pts, 2nd Bernie Williams 37 pts, 3rd Lui Paewai 37 pts

Ladies: 1st Steph Bartlett 47 pts, 2nd Angela Farrell 39 pts, 3rd Erana Edwards 38 pts

Non Golfers: 1st JJ Carberry, 2nd Carole Currie, 3rd Paul Sciascia

Dave Barber Memorial Cup: Johnny Edwards 41 pts

Inter Marae Trophy: Mākirikiri Marae