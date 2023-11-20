Nancy Attwood of Heretaunga Club about to play while partner Tony Stephens formerly of Dannevirke looks on.

Dannevirke’s Rangatira Croquet Club hosted the 38th Central Region Veteran’s Golf Croquet tournament over three days this month, attracting nearly 40 players from throughout the southern North Island.

Singles placings, from left: Singles 8+Shelley Brown runner-up and winner Jayne Powis. Singles 4+ runner-up Neil Stantiall, winner Russell Ward. Golf Croquet Championship Singles winner Dennis Bulloch, runner-up Ian Brown.

Being centrally placed in the region with six lawns Dannevirke has been highly favoured in hosting most of these tournaments. Once again they were judged good and true – a tribute to lawn keeper Ian Power.

The weather was ideal although a little chilly at the 8am start but it warmed as the day progressed to be “as warm as the hospitality”, quoted by one visitor.

Singles were played on Friday with frequent visitor and frequent winner Dennis Bullock winning the championship again.

Handicap Doubles Division 1 winners Shelley and John Brown.

After five games were played per day by each couple, Shelley and John Brown prevailed in Division One Pairs.

Handicap Doubles Division 2 winners Peter Kelly and Lyn Gibson.

Several locals played in the handicap doubles with Peter Kelly and Lyn Gibson winning Division Two.

