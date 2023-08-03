It is pretty early in the season for feeder calves but numbers in the first two NZ Farmers Livestock sales doubled to 50 last week.
This was matched by a bigger attendance of buyers with more than 20 interested to assess the buying opportunities.
Friesian bull calves dominated the numbers at 30 of the 50 calves and averaged $100/head the range depending upon size.
There was a mix of other Friesian X breeds in small numbers at both sales, buyers snapping up Angus cross bulls and heifers at moderate prices, the best Angus reaching $125 per head and three speckled park heifers reaching $215/head.
One unusual breed sparked some interest – two pied monteiths originally raised in Northern Italy and renowned for their double muscle like a Belgian blue selling for $90/head. Prices will be sure to rise on these once farmers read up on them.
Livestock agent Clint Worthington says Thursday sales will continue at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds with numbers expected to increase dramatically as calving expands and the weather improves.