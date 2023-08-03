These speckled park cross heifers topped both NZ Farmer’s Livestock sales over two weeks at $215/head on July 27.

These speckled park cross heifers topped both NZ Farmer’s Livestock sales over two weeks at $215/head on July 27.





It is pretty early in the season for feeder calves but numbers in the first two NZ Farmers Livestock sales doubled to 50 last week.

A sizeable group of bidders were there to size up the market.

This was matched by a bigger attendance of buyers with more than 20 interested to assess the buying opportunities.

A mixture of breeds were heading to a new home.

Friesian bull calves dominated the numbers at 30 of the 50 calves and averaged $100/head the range depending upon size.

There was a mix of other Friesian X breeds in small numbers at both sales, buyers snapping up Angus cross bulls and heifers at moderate prices, the best Angus reaching $125 per head and three speckled park heifers reaching $215/head.

These speckled park cross heifers topped both NZ Farmer’s Livestock sales over two weeks at $215/head on July 27.

These unusual pied monteith calves sold for $100/head.

One unusual breed sparked some interest – two pied monteiths originally raised in Northern Italy and renowned for their double muscle like a Belgian blue selling for $90/head. Prices will be sure to rise on these once farmers read up on them.

Clint Worthington of NZ Farmers Livestock.

Livestock agent Clint Worthington says Thursday sales will continue at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds with numbers expected to increase dramatically as calving expands and the weather improves.