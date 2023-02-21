Back from left: Jordan Adie, Michael Sowerby, Daniel Adie, James Curtis. Front: Zane Gatchell, Ashley Stuart, all gearing up for the Sky Tower challenge. Photo / Supplied

Back from left: Jordan Adie, Michael Sowerby, Daniel Adie, James Curtis. Front: Zane Gatchell, Ashley Stuart, all gearing up for the Sky Tower challenge. Photo / Supplied

Dannevirke’s volunteer firefighters are at it again, training hard for the Sky Tower challenge.

And this time they have two new members on the team.

Daniel and Jordan Adie, Michael Sowerby and James Curtis took part in the challenge last year, raising more than $8000 between the four of them for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand.

This year, the four are being joined by Ashley Stuart and Zane Gatchell.

The Sky Tower challenge involves firefighters in full gear climbing the tower - all 51 flights.

Firefighters from all around the country raise funds to participate in the challenge.

It’s not about winning a competition, but more about getting a feel for what each family with a member battling blood cancer goes through.

The team have been raising money through Lotto draws and with the help of Cuba St Bakehouse in Palmerston North, are able to offer pies for sale with delivery early next month.

Bec Adie at PGG Wrightson’s, and also mum of two of the team members, said their main fundraiser would be the quiz night, being held on March 17.

The four at last year's challenge. James, Daniel, Jordan and Michael.

And being St Patrick’s Day, the theme for the night will be green.

People in the community are encouraged to come along in teams of six and the ticket price would be $100 per team.

Prizes would be given to the best-dressed team and there would also be a bar and auction with all profits from the night going toward the fundraiser.

The quiz night will be at the Dannevirke Sports Club on High St with doors open at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

A golf tournament was also being planned for April.

The team has a Facebook page where people can see updates on the fundraisers at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087845236404.

The challenge is set for May 20 this year.