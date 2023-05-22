These firefighters all completed the 2023 Sky Tower challenge. (Back from left): Jordan Adie, Michael Sowerby, Daniel Adie, James Curtis. (Front): Zane Gatchell, Ashley Stuart.

While it was no easy task climbing 51 flights of the Sky Tower, two of the team from Dannevirke in this year’s challenge had an extra-special reason for doing it.

The firefighters’ challenge to climb the Sky Tower, held at the weekend, is a national challenge held every year to raise money for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Four members of Dannevirke’s volunteer brigade had each completed the challenge before, but this year they were joined by two others.

But it was the news that a school mate was fighting a battle of his own that spurred on brothers Jordan and Daniel Adie.

Te Rangatahi “Ra” Tawhiao was diagnosed with leukaemia at age 14.

Ra Tawhiao was awarded trophies in the Cactus programme.

He had been on the road to recovery last year when he joined the Dannevirke Cactus training and was awarded the Te Whakaaweawe trophy for Most Inspirational Student.

Sadly, Ra’s leukaemia recurred a few weeks ago and he is now a very sick young man.

James Curtis had his own motivation for doing the challenge.

He said last year, he had come across a post on Facebook from a couple who had lost their young daughter, Chloe, to leukaemia, so he chose to do the challenge in her honour.

Curtis was able to complete the 2022 challenge in just under 33 minutes. This year, it took him just under 54 minutes.

His teammate Michael Sowerby beat last year’s time of around 21 minutes, shaving off just over one and a half minutes for a time of 19 minutes and 30 seconds.

Daniel Adie undertaking the challenge.

Daniel also beat last year’s time of 24 minutes and 57 seconds to make it in 21 minutes and 42 seconds.

Jordan completed his run in 27 minutes and 19 seconds, compared to last year’s time of 24 minutes and eight seconds.

His mum Bec said he had been supporting his teammate, first-timer Ashley Stuart, who completed the challenge in just over 29 minutes.

Jordan Adie stuck with his teammate Ashley.

Ashley Stuart was taking part for the first time.

She said Jordan had reached Ashley at about the 30th floor, and for the last 20 he encouraged her to make it to the finish.

“[There] was no worrying about beating last year’s time for him, it was getting his mate over the line.”

Zane Gatchell was also participating for the first time and completed the challenge in just under 18 minutes.

Between them, according to the leaderboard on the challenge website, the six firefighters have managed to raise a little over $16,000.

Firefighters from regions all over New Zealand took part in the challenge, raising almost $1.5 million.

Adie said she was very proud of the team.

“They did very well. They all made it, which is the bonus.”

The team worked hard to raise the money by holding events such as a quiz night, a golf fundraiser and raffles.

She wanted to thank everyone who had donated to the cause or helped with the fundraising.

Next year will be the 20th anniversary of the firefighter challenge, and Adie said the team were hoping to get more people to join in.