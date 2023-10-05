Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today
Updated

Dannevirke feeder calf sales end with reasonable prices

Bush Telegraph
Quick Read
These top selling white-faced cross bulls head for their new home near Waipukurau. Photo / Dave Murdoch

These top selling white-faced cross bulls head for their new home near Waipukurau. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With the last sale of the season next week, a moderate number of buyers attended the New Zealand Farmers Livestock feeder calf sale last week.

These Angus cross bulls reached the top Angus price of $120 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch
These Angus cross bulls reached the top Angus price of $120 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Beef cross calves dominated the sale of 50 head, and some top prices were paid for good quality livestock ranging from $200 a head for Speckle Park and Hereford cross bulls down to $100 a head for Angus cross and smaller calves.

These Speckle Park heifers sold for the top heifer price of $150 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch
These Speckle Park heifers sold for the top heifer price of $150 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There were more heifers than bulls offered, the best reaching $150 a head, but there was little demand for many, which failed to reach $50 a head.

Buyers were looking to top up their herd of feeder calves. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Buyers were looking to top up their herd of feeder calves. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The season has been pretty good, with steady numbers per sale of 100-150 per week, and prices were higher than last season, reflecting a return of more calf breeders despite the unpredictable weather.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

It will be interesting to see what prices they will return in the November weaner sales.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today