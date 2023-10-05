These top selling white-faced cross bulls head for their new home near Waipukurau. Photo / Dave Murdoch

With the last sale of the season next week, a moderate number of buyers attended the New Zealand Farmers Livestock feeder calf sale last week.

These Angus cross bulls reached the top Angus price of $120 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Beef cross calves dominated the sale of 50 head, and some top prices were paid for good quality livestock ranging from $200 a head for Speckle Park and Hereford cross bulls down to $100 a head for Angus cross and smaller calves.

These Speckle Park heifers sold for the top heifer price of $150 a head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

There were more heifers than bulls offered, the best reaching $150 a head, but there was little demand for many, which failed to reach $50 a head.

Buyers were looking to top up their herd of feeder calves. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The season has been pretty good, with steady numbers per sale of 100-150 per week, and prices were higher than last season, reflecting a return of more calf breeders despite the unpredictable weather.

It will be interesting to see what prices they will return in the November weaner sales.