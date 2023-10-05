With the last sale of the season next week, a moderate number of buyers attended the New Zealand Farmers Livestock feeder calf sale last week.
Beef cross calves dominated the sale of 50 head, and some top prices were paid for good quality livestock ranging from $200 a head for Speckle Park and Hereford cross bulls down to $100 a head for Angus cross and smaller calves.
There were more heifers than bulls offered, the best reaching $150 a head, but there was little demand for many, which failed to reach $50 a head.
The season has been pretty good, with steady numbers per sale of 100-150 per week, and prices were higher than last season, reflecting a return of more calf breeders despite the unpredictable weather.
It will be interesting to see what prices they will return in the November weaner sales.