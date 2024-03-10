Dannevirke Community Market relocates to town hall

The Dannevirke Town Hall was full of stalls on Saturday for the first Dannevirke Market.

Dannevirke’s community market had a successful trial run at its new venue in the Dannevirke Town Hall.

Market organisers Italia Gooding and Jenny Humphries say they made the decision to relocate following consultation with the community, who clearly indicated they would prefer a market closer to town than the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds and preferably requiring less walking.

Aryane Palmeiro reckons she can print on anything.

Market organiser Italia Gooding and her stepdaughter Isla keeping an eye on the market and selling some of her own stock.

Gabriel Rodriques’s mum had these delicious treats to sell to help him fund his way to the World Championship of Performing Arts as part of the NZ Black Stars Team in Los Angeles.

After negotiation with the Tararua District Council, the new venue was approved and last Saturday was the trial run.

It was a huge success, with all the stallholders reporting much more foot traffic and consequently more sales.

Eileen Thompson and Jenny Simmonds almost sold out of the St John Anglican Church mix of jams and sauces.

One additional benefit was having the Town Hall carpark available for food trucks and other mobile businesses, which was more visible than tucked away indoors.

Out in the Town Hall car park, food vans and novelty sales stalls did a steady trade at the Dannevirke Market.

Italia says the venue is here for good and she invites more people to come in to sell their wares. She also plans to have live music each month.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori O Tamaki Nui a Rua, which was running a large stall to raise money for a school adventure camp at the end of the year, set the precedent on Saturday by performing kapahaka items which were much appreciated.

Italia can be contacted on 021 027 48391.

